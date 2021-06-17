SR 13 south of Wabash to reduce to 1 lane during bridge maintenance work

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that bridge maintenance work will begin on S.R. 13 starting on or after June 24.

Crews will be conducting the bridge work seven miles south of Wabash between Whites Drive and Howell Road, INDOT said. The work is expected to last until mid-August.

During construction, S.R. 13 will be reduced to one lane. Traffic should be prepared to stop and obey the temporary traffic signal. INDOT said there will be a width limit of 12 feet in the project zone.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and use caution when driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

