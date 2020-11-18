SB Wells Street shut down due to crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southbound Wells Street at Putnam Street is shut down following a crash Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Wells Street around 8:30 p.m. for a crash with injuries, according to the activity log.

Dispatch said that southbound traffic on Wells Street is shut down at Putnam Street. Northbound traffic is unaffected at this time.

It is unknown who was involved, how many vehicles were involved, the conditions of those in the crash or how long traffic will be impacted.

