FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a portion of Hillegas Rd. was shut down after a crash Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers say a crash occurred somewhere near the intersection of Hillegas Rd. and Bass Rd. just before 4:00 p.m. that left one person with minor injuries. Southbound Hillegas Rd. was shut down at the intersection.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.