Silver Lake man killed in S.R 19 crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Kosciusko County man was killed in a crash in Fulton County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened along S.R. 19 at East Division Road, just north of Akron, 8 miles west of Silver Lake, around 5:15 p.m.

According to an Indiana State Police report, 65-year-old Joseph Frances Cosgrove of Silver Lake was westbound on Division Road in a 2006 Chrysler minivan when he failed to stop for a stop sign at S.R. 19 and pulled into the path of a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew B. Haussmann, 39, of Rochester. The Chevrolet hit the the minivan in the driver’s side door.

Cosgrove was pronounced dead at the scene. Haussmann was airlifted from the crash scene to a Fort Wayne hospital with head trauma and a leg injury, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation. State police said neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected.