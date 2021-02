FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – A jackknifed semi is causing slow traffic and delays on northbound lanes of I-69, just north of the Illinois Road exit at mile marker 305.

Traffic is down to one lane near the Illinois Road exit as crews respond to the crash. The Fort Wayne Police Activity log confirmed a crash happened in the area around 6:10 a.m.

WANE 15 has dispatched a crew to gather additional information.