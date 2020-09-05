Reverse drive-by shooting shuts down traffic on Hanna Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on South Hanna Street.

At approximately 7:39 p.m., a shooting was called out in the 6000 Block of South Hanna Street. Officers have all lanes on Hanna Street blocked from Paulding Road to Warfield Avenue.

Officers at the scene told WANE 15 that the victim was driving on Hanna Street when someone fired from the side of the road, causing the victim to crash. The victim’s hand was shot in the process

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to police.