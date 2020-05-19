Several Allen County roads closed due to high water

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Days of rain have led to high water across some Allen County roadways.

The Allen County Highway Department on Tuesday said the following roads are closed due to high water:

  • Auburn Road and Hollopeter Road
  • Parrott Road between Hartzell Road and Madge Avenue
  • Clayton Road between Flatrock Road & Monroeville Road
  • Maples Road at Grotrian Road
  • Ternet Road between Maples Road & Tillman Road
  • Wilson Road at Hoffman Road
  • Paulding Road between Morgan Road & State Line Road

