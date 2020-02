FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off an Interstate 69 off-ramp Wednesday.

Police were called around 1:20 p.m. to the ramp from southbound Interstate 69 to westbound U.S. 30.

It’s not clear what happened.

No one was hurt, dispatchers said.

Traffic was blocked on the ramp around 1:50 p.m. so crews could clear the semi.