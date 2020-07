FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic on southbound Interstate 469 in eastern Allen County was impacted Tuesday after a semi tipped.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 17.5 milemarker, near Minnich Road, in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

It’s not clear what caused the semi to tip.

The driver was not hurt.

Traffic in both directions was briefly shut down, but the interstate was reopened a short time later.