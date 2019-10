FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi rollover has slowed traffic in southwest Allen County, near the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. just off a merge lane from Interstate 469 to southbound Interstate 69. A semi was left in the travel lanes of I-69.

Indiana State Police told WANE 15 that traffic was slowly moving around the wreckage.

No injuries were reported.