NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A semi has overturned on an exit ramp off Interstate 469 outside New Haven.

INDOT said a semi toppled over along northbound I-469 between Lincoln Avenue and the U.S. 24 exit.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨 There's a report of an overturned semi on I-469 northbound between Lincoln Avenue and the US 24 exit near New Haven. The exit ramp is expected to be closed for 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/ZRF6rIDu1x — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) February 8, 2021

The ramp was expected to be closed for four hours, INDOT said.

It’s not clear how the crash happened.