Semi lifts traffic light post out of downtown intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi clipped a traffic light pole and ripped it from the ground in downtown Fort Wayne late Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. along Main Street between Broadway and Van Buren Street.

An eastbound semi tractor trailer appeared to have struck a post that was on the corner of Main and Van Buren. The structure came out of the concrete and it was left resting on the semi’s trailer.

The incident caused some minor traffic delays.

Motorists who come up on the intersection should treat it was a 4-way stop.