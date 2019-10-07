Semi hauling bagels catches fire along I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi tractor-trailer hauling 38,000 pounds of bagels caught fire along Interstate 65 Sunday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, an off-duty Indiana State trooper traveling southbound on I-65 south of Rensselaer spotted a northbound semi-tractor pulling a box trailer with smoke rising from the rear axle area. The trooper turned around and stopped the semi along the shoulder, as the fire took over the brakes and began rising to the trailer.

A semi hauling bagels caught fire along Interstate 65 in Jasper County on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

State police said in a news release that the driver failed to release the brakes, which caused them to spark fire, and the rear tires exploded due to the heat from the brake fire.

The driver was eventually able to disconnect the trailer from the tractor. A local fire department extinguished the blaze.

The semi – owned by Balkan Logistics Group out of Countryside, Illinois – was hauling 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels, state police said.

The right lane of I-65 was closed until approximately 1 a.m. while crews removed the trailer and cleaned up of the roadway.