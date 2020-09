FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southbound 469 traffic came to a stop after a semi caught fire early Thursday morning.

Semi catches fire off 469 near mile marker 27 early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 27.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the fire. The fire caused damage to both the cab and trailer.

Traffic was stopped for over an hour and half while crews cleaned up the road and put out the fire.