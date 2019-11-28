Semi crashes through median on I-469, southbound lanes shutdown

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Drivers are being asked to avoid part of I-469 after a semi crashed through the median.

Allen County Dispatch told WANE15 the crash happened around the 19 mile marker exit, State Road 930, around 6:40 a.m. Thursday. The trailer of the semi is in the southbound lanes and the semi is in the northbound lanes.

No one was hurt in the crash. All southbound lanes are closed but the northbound lanes are not shut down. No word on what caused the crash or how long the lanes will be shutdown.

WANE15 has a crew heading to the scene. More information will be provided when it becomes available.