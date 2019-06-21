Semi crash closes US 30 in western Whitley Co. for hours

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi-truck crash early Friday morning caused part of U.S. 30 to be shut down for over 12 hours.

Authorities responded to the scene just west of S.R. 5 around 4 a.m. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 were shut down for cleanup.

One lane of the highway was reopened by early afternoon. A crew in hazardous materials protective gear could be seen working around the semi.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department dispatchers, the road was reopened around 11:00 p.m.