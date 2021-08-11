Semi crash on SB I-69 north of Warren causing traffic delays

WARREN, Ind. (WANE) – A semi crash on southbound I-69 north of Warren is causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

According to Indiana Department of Transportation cameras, the right southbound lane, nine miles south of the Markle exit, is blocked off. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It is unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

A WANE 15 viewer sent in the video below:

The cause of the crash and if anyone is injured is unknown.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.