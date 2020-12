INDOT tweeted this photo of a traffic tie-up on Interstate 69 outside Marion on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

A semi crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 northeast of Marion.

INDOT said a crash at the 269 mile marker, between the S.R. 5 interchange and the S.R. 18 interchange to Marion, has shut down northbound traffic.

A photo tweeted by INDOT shows traffic well backed up in the area.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No information on the crash itself, or any potential injuries, was immediately available.