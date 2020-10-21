Semi crash and fire causes lane closures on Highway 24

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A semi crash involving multiple semi’s causes lane closures in Paulding County, Ohio near mile marker 3.

Police say it happened around 3:15 a.m. The crash involved two semi’s, and a third semi went off the road to avoid the crash. The semi that caught fire was carrying plastics on the trailer. A viewer sent in this video.

No one was hurt in the crash. The fire department and medics are still on the scene.

One West bound lane is open, but we are told traffic is backed up in this area. The road will be limited to one lane until crews clear the scene.