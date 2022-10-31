FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday.

Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection.

The semi needed to be offloaded, police said. That process “will take some time,” police added.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 the semi was stuck due to a collapse in the trailer, which police suspect could have been hauling too much of a load.

Drivers were asked to take an alternate route of travel to avoid the area. The intersection was expected to be open again by Monday evening.