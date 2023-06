WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — US 33 will be closed north of Churubusco starting July 5 to work on bridge construction over the Blue River.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the road will be closed between State Road 205 and SR 9. While the closure is scheduled to last until the beginning of September, the timeline is subject to change as weather permits.

Map featuring the road closure between S.R. 205 and S.R. 9 for Bridge Construction over the Blue River.

During construction, drivers should use the posted detour of SR 205, US 30 and SR 9, or seek an alternate route.