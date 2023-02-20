DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced a section of state Route 1 will be closed starting on or after Feb. 27.

The section of state Route 1 between County Road 63 and County Road 64, which runs through St. Joe, Indiana, will be closed for a pavement replacement and stormwater project.

During the closure, INDOT recommended drivers use a posted detour of state Route 8 and Interstate 69, or seek an alternate route.

Barring weather delays, INDOT said the construction is expected to be completed by mid-September.