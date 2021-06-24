Section of SR 120 near Elkhart to close through the end of July

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced that S.R. 120 near Elkhart will be closed beginning on or after July 1.

Crews will be replacing a small culvert over Sheep Creek. Work is scheduled to conclude by the end of July.

During the closure, drivers area asked to use the posted detour of C.R. 17, U.S. 20 and S.R. 15.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and use caution when driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

