Second detour scheduled for Hillegas/West Coliseum intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A second detour is coming to the Hillegas/West Coliseum intersection in Fort Wayne. Indiana Department of Transportation announced the closure is expected to start Monday, September 9th, weather permitting.

The intersection of Hillegas and West Coliseum will close, which is already being used as a detour to the bridge closure on Hillegas Road.

Contractors will be closing the road to rebuild and realign the sharp curve that leads into the intersection of Hillegas. INDOT says the completed works will create a T-intersection with a right and left turn lane on Hillegas. The goal is to improve line of sight at the intersection, and improve safety in the winter.

Detour image provided by INDOT

All the businesses along West Coliseum will be accessible from Goshen Road.

However, if you’ve been using West Coliseum as a detour to Goshen Road you will need to use the new official detour. INDOT says the official detour will take drivers through Independence Drive to Goshen Road. This will allow drivers to return to where the original detour originated from for the Hillegas bridge closure.

Work is expected to be complete in late November.