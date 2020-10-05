School bus, semi crash in Roanoke; no injuries reported

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — A Canterbury Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning in Roanoke.

The crash happened in the area of U.S. 24 and C.R. 900 North, according to a post on the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. A bus and a semi crashed, according to the post.

The sheriff’s department called the incident a “property damage accident,” which means no injuries were reported.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s department, Roanoke Police, Indiana State Police and Roanoke Fire personnel were all working the crash.

No other information was immediately available.