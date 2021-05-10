S.R. 5 to close for concrete box culvert replacement

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 5 between Huntington and Warren will be closed beginning on or after May 13 for a concrete box culvert replacement.

The work is scheduled to last for approximately three weeks, INDOT said. Schedules are subject to change and all work is weather-dependent.

During the closure, drivers are asked to use the posted detour of I-69 and U.S. 224.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.

Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

