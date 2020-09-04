Rudisill and Broadway intersection set to reopen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Construction crews have completed a sewer project and are set to reopen an intersection on Friday that has been closed for months.

Rudisill Blvd. and Broadway has been closed to traffic since July 2019. Crews have been working on installing a consolidation sewer to help protect the St. Marys River from overflowing sewers. An average of 392 million gallons of combined sewage is dumped into the river at this location, each year.

A consolidation sewer is a near-surface sewer that collects or consolidates the flow from existing sewer pipes, and at this location will convey the flow to the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Tunnel. The consolidation pipes will collect combined sewage from a 126-inch pipe under Rudisill and a 30-inch pipe that comes in from the south to this intersection.

The consolidation sewer is an essential project in efforts to protect our rivers. This location is the most significant CSO point within the City’s river system. City Utilities worked with neighborhood leaders to keep the intersection closed through September in order to cut down the overall length of time needed to complete the project.

While the intersection is now open, a lane restriction for landscape, walk and trail restoration will be needed through October, however traffic will flow in all directions. The result will see final restoration wrap up next month on the project that was originally slated to run through February of 2021.

The barricades blocking the intersection are set to be removed Friday morning.