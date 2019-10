Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police responded on report of a vehicle on its top on Dupont Road, just east of Diebold Road, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Currently, westbound Dupont is closed at Tonkel Road. A tow truck was on the scene at around 8:15 a.m. so traffic flow should return to normal shortly.

No additional details have been made available at this time.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates on this developing story.