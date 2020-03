FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — South Calhoun Street was closed to traffic early Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle rolled off.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Calhoun Street, south of West Paulding Road.

A black Ford Mustang could be seen off the roadway on its side. The vehicle appeared to be crumpled, with its windshield shattered and its hood missing.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

The car was being loaded onto a wrecker around 2:15 p.m.