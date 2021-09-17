Rolling slowdowns planned for I-69 overnight Saturday in Allen and DeKalb Counties

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced that there will be rolling slowdowns on I-69 starting at 9 p.m. Saturday and lasting until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Three rolling slowdowns are scheduled in both directions of I-69 between mile markers 317 and 327, with the work taking place at mile marker 322, INDOT said. Crews will be working on an overhead power wire that crosses the interstate.

In the event of inclement weather the rolling slowdowns will take place on Sept. 25 and 26.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction free when travelling in and around all work zones.

