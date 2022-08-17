ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation said rolling slowdowns will impact drivers on U.S. 24 and Interstate 469 Saturday into Sunday.

Indiana Michigan Power plans to work in the area. Structures are being updated and new wires will be strung across both U.S. 24 and I-469.

(INDOT)

The rolling slowdowns will take place after 10 p.m. on Saturday and wrap up by 10 a.m. on Sunday, INDOT said. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and around the work zones.