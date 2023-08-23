ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-minute rolling slowdown is planned overnight Saturday for both I-69 and I-469.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the rolling slowdown on each highway is set to take place around 9 p.m. Saturday, and if more than one 20-minute period is needed to complete the work, there will be a 20-minute break in between slowdowns. The work is expected to be completed by Sunday morning.

The rolling slowdown will take place on I-69 southbound around mile-marker 319, and northbound around mile-marker 310. The slowdown on I-469 will start around mile-marker 25.

Crews are stringing electric wire over I-469 near mile-marker 30. The rolling slowdown in both directions of I-469 and I-69 is necessary to keep crews safe as they work, INDOT said. This comes a week after the project’s first slowdown Aug. 19.