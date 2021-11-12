Rolling slowdown planned for I-69 between Jefferson Blvd and Goshen Rd exits Sunday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced that there will be a rolling slowdown Sunday morning on I-69.

Indiana Michigan Power crews will be installing a fiber optic line at approximately mile marker 306 during the rolling slowdown, INDOT said. Both north and southbound lanes between the Jefferson Road Exit and the Goshen Road Exit will be impacted. Police will be on hand to help control the traffic.

The work is scheduled to take place between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday. The rolling slowdown will last no longer than 15 minutes. In the event of inclement weather, the work will instead take place on Nov. 21.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction free when travelling in and around all work zones

