Rolling slow-downs planned along I-69 in DeKalb County Sunday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (INDOT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that motorists can expect rolling slow-downs and temporary ramp closures on I-69 in DeKalb County on Sunday, Oct. 13, weather permitting. The traffic slow-downs are needed to allow contractors for American Electric Power to remove and replace wires above the interstate.

The series of rolling slow-downs will take place Sunday on I-69 between mile marker 317/Union Chapel Road to mile marker 329/S.R. 8 between the hours of 7-10 a.m., with the assistance of law enforcement.

This operation will also require the temporary closure of the following ramps:

Auburn Rest Park ramp to northbound I-69

S.R. 11A to southbound I-69

S.R. 8 to southbound I-69

The slow-downs, which will take motorists down to 10 mph or below, will create traffic voids to allow for the safety of motorists and workers over the highway. Drivers should be aware of slowed or stopped traffic in the area and are cautioned not to proceed past law enforcement officers until after they have completely cleared the travel lane.

Electronic message boards will alert motorists of the rolling slowdown. Drivers may wish to seek an alternate route.