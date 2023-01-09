FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect heavier traffic this week at a busy southwest side intersection, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department.

Starting Wednesday, there will be lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard at Illinois Road. The construction extends to Apple Glen Boulevard, the road that leads to Apple Glen Crossing and Jefferson Pointe.

Crews are installing a communication line underground, and the work is expected to be complete by Friday, the engineering department said.