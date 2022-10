FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction on State Boulevard has been extended for another week, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

The lane restrictions in front of Brentwood Elementary School and Statewood Plaza are now set to last until Oct. 20, while NIPSCO works on gas lines in the area. The lanes were originally expected to open back up Wednesday.

Bolton Drive at State Boulevard is also closed during the construction.