NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A road in New Haven will be closed in both directions for milling and paving, the city’s engineering department announced Monday.

The City of New Haven provided a map that shows the detour drivers can take during construction.

Landin Road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday between North River Road and Rose Avenue.

Once the pavement is complete, southbound traffic will open back up, but engineers said there is still work to be done on the bridge, impeding the flow of northbound traffic. Bridge work is scheduled for sometime this fall.

The department said they requested a temporary full opening in between construction projects, but “the contractor is unable to comply due to safety issues as work will continue to progress at times.”