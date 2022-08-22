MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Some roads in Monroeville are being closed for a week during construction on a nearby railroad crossing, the Allen County Highway Department announced Monday.

Starting Wednesday, Lortie Road will be closed between Flatrock and Monroeville roads. The closure lasts from Wednesday at 8 a.m. to Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

Starting Thursday, Washington Street will be closed between Railroad Street where it turns into Wyburn Road, and Monroeville Road at South Street. That closure lasts from Thursday at 8 a.m. to Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.