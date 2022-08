HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A road in Huntertown is closed this week for repairs, the Allen County Highway Department announced Monday.

Griffin Road is being closed between Hollopeter and Chapman roads while crews work on the ditches nearby and replace crossover pipes.

The department said the road will still be fully open each evening, but is closed during the daytime Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. through Friday at 2 p.m.