Residents fighting US 24 changes in northern Indiana

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Residents and local officials are fighting plans for overhauling a U.S. 24 intersection in northern Indiana, saying they don’t believe it will improve traffic safety.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has proposed building a so-called “J-turns” at U.S. 24 and Indiana 19 near Peru.

Agency officials cite 26 crashes involving two deaths there over the past decade as the reason for changing traffic patterns.

The J-turns would allow only right-hand turns only entering or exiting U.S. 24, with a dedicated lane for drivers to later make U-turns.

The Miami County economic development director said he worried the J-turns won’t provide safe crossing for semitrailers from the nearby Peru Industrial Park.