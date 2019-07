DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A car fire slowed traffic along northbound Interstate 69 in southern DeKalb County Friday afternoon.

The fire took place near mile marker 323, three miles south of the C.R. 11-A interchange in southern Auburn.

According to DeKalb County dispatch, a gold Pontiac Grand Prix caught fire. It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

WANE 15’s Traffic Traffic showed traffic backed up for many miles. It was cleared within 10 minutes.