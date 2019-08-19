Randallia Drive to see lane restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Randallia Drive will see lane restrictions this week at the corner with Deleware Ave.

These restrictions will allow crews to perform drainage work near Parkview Hospital Randallia.

WPCM will be responsible for the work, beginning Tuesday, August 20, and are expecting to complete the work Wednesday.

WPCM will be responsible for the placement and maintenance of all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.

For further information or for problems that may develop, contact the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 427-6155.