A power outage on Illinois Road has backed up traffic Monday afternoon.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A power outage on Illinois Road has backed up traffic Monday afternoon.

An outage map from Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) shows an outage affecting roughly 375 customers that began around 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Traffic maps show the area is experiencing significant traffic backups to the east and west of Interstate 69 near Jefferson Pointe. I&M says the outage is expected to be resolved near 9:00 p.m.