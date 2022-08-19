FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Wallen Road west of Lima Road will be closed for a week for roadway improvements, the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced.

Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic from Lima Road to Rummel Avenue beginning Monday.

Traffic Engineering said API Construction will be performing “roadway improvements” were needed. It should be completed Aug. 29.

A detour using Lima Road, Till Road, and Huguenard Road has been established.