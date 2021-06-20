Police: Drugs and alcohol believed to be factors in crash that killed Marion man, injured passenger

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) On Friday at approximately 9:20 p.m., the Indiana State Police responded to the area of County Road 100 East and County Road 1450 North to investigate a single vehicle fatal crash.

The preliminary crash investigation determined Timmy McAfee, 65, of Marion, was driving a 2006 Saturn Vue north on County Road 100 East south of Summitville. For on undetermined reason, McAfee’s vehicle went left of center and ran off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a large tree before coming to rest. McAfee and the passenger of the vehicle were both transported to Community Hospital in Anderson, IN. The passenger, Debbie Meadows, 47, Marion, IN was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. McAfee died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators determined neither occupant of the car was wearing a seatbelt. Evidence at the scene of the crash indicate both alcohol and drugs were a contributing factor.

The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the Summitville Police Department, Van Buren Township Fire and EMS, Madison County EMA, and Northwest Towing.