Police: COVID-19 is not a license to speed, reduced traffic leads to higher speeds

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, more and more Hoosiers are choosing to stay home. This has left the roadways with less traffic than what is typical.

However, motorists are driving faster.

“What we tend to see is, when there is less traffic on the roadway, motorists will take advantage of that and we’ll see a little bit higher speeds,” Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Brian Walker said. “We’ve been having a few really high speeds here recently and several pursuits in the last week.”

Drivers treating roadways like race tracks has become a problem across the state. During Governor Eric Holcomb’s April 7 COVID-19 update to the state, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness expressed the need for drivers to slow down.

“I know we are experiencing far less traffic but the speeds have increased considerably,” Joe McGuinness said. “Going 80 miles an hour in a 70 miles per hour zone on a 20-mile commute will only save you 3 minutes. Please slow down. For the safety of all Hoosiers, please watch your speed as we all want to get to our final destination safely.”

Indiana Department of Transportation keeps track of traffic volume on roadways in Indiana. The number of drivers has dropped significantly since the first case of the virus appeared. You can check the traffic count database by clicking here.

Over the past few weeks, Sgt. Walker said state police have noticed a decrease in crashes and violations. That’s in part to fewer drivers on the roadway. Though drivers have less traffic to worry about, troopers are still having issues with distracted driving and speeding.

Some drivers have even been stopped going well over 100 mph, he said.

“That’s not abnormal,” Walker said. “The difference is that it seems like people are more prone to think that we are not out there during these times and maybe we are taking our social distancing to a different level and we aren’t out there working. Well, we are out there working. ”

Even though you might not see officers on the roadways, they see you. The number of troopers working has not changed since the outbreak started.

Officers are taking precautions, though. For example, when they pull someone over, they ask to see a driver’s license and registration, but instead of taking them, instead troopers will write the information on a note pad and then take the information back to their car. They have also limited employees who can enter the Indiana State Police Post in hope of stopping the spread of the virus.

Indiana State Police want to remind drivers that if you are on the roadway and you speed, you will get a ticket.

“When you increase your speed, you increase chances or opportunities for a crash,” Walker said. “There is an inherent risk operating at an unsafe speed and we have encourage people to keep your speed down to where it is supposed to be.”