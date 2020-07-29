Police: Alcohol likely a factor in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup ended up in a ditch in a crash that investigators believe alcohol played a role in.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Expressway and Lower Huntington Road.

Allen County Sheriff’s deputies told WANE 15 that the driver of the pickup had been driving erratically when the pickup left the roadway and drove into a ditch.

They believe alcohol was involved, deputies said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No roads were closed.