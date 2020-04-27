Police: Alcohol a factor in motorcycle crash that left woman, 20, critically hurt

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Nappanee woman was critically hurt in a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Sunday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 5:20 p.m. to Bellefountaine Road and Lane 101 Ball Lake, northwest of Hamilton, on a report of a single vehicle motorcycle crash.

There, authorities found 20-year-old Leah Fager of Nappanee down in the roadway near a crashed Harley Davidson FLH motorcycle. Fager was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition with a possible head injury.

According to witnesses, Fager slowed to avoid a collision with another vehicle and lost control on loose gravel.

Fager was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol is believed to be a factor, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash remains under investigation