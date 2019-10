FILE – Interstate 69 is shown from the Aboite Center Road bridge on July 29, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person threatening to jump from a bridge over Interstate 69 has shut down southbound traffic on the highway.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Aboite Center Road bridge over the interstate. Dispatchers said police were working to get a person off the bridge there.

Southbound traffic on Interstate 69 was shut down at Illinois Road.