Person downgraded to life-threatening condition after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash just south of downtown Fort Wayne Thursday.

Police and medics were called around 3 p.m. to the intersection of East Pontiac and South Hanna streets on a report of a crash.

A black sedan appeared to be off the road and a green sedan was being loaded onto a wrecker.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that one person was in good condition at the scene, but at the hospital they were downgraded to serious condition and then to life-threatening condition.

It’s not clear exactly what happened.

